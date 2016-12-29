Study Shows Favorable Beef Tenderness Ratings

Favorable tenderness ratings for beef steaks have remained steady over the past five years, according to recent checkoff-funded research. The 2015-16 National Beef Tenderness Survey was conducted at Texas A&M University, which has regularly studied this important trait since 1990.

While fewer branded products were surveyed compared to 10 years ago, results from the 2015-16 survey found most steaks were considered tender. Warner-Bratzler shear force values, an objective measure of tenderness, were consistent with those noted five years ago for ribeye, top blade, top loin and sirloin steaks.

Similar to previous years, the latest survey indicated a need for more industry focus on tenderness and improving overall consumer satisfaction with cuts from the round. Because the survey showed rounds are sometimes not sufficiently aged and consumer understanding of specific cooking methods for round cuts is limited, improvement in consumer ratings for this primal could be increased.

Texas A&M meat scientist Jeff Savell, the lead investigator on the research, said beef is delivering a good eating experience to consumers. He said the research suggests the industry is “keeping its eye on the ball” when it comes to maintaining beef tenderness.

“Future focus needs to include a collective effort to utilize optimal aging practices, as well as more support for extensive consumer cooking education for round cuts,” Savell said.