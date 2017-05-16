Study: U.S. Meat Sales to Reach $100 Billion

A new report projects that demand for meat and poultry will continue to drive sales in the U.S., helping total retail sales reach $100 billion by 2021.

The report by market research firm Packaged Facts says meat and poultry products are consumer favorites, food industry mainstays and protein powerhouses, all factors that will keep the U.S. animal protein industry growing.

The Meat and Poultry: U.S. Retail Market Trends and Opportunities report examined the current and predicted U.S. retail market for meat and poultry products. The report says that due to its higher price point, meat will dominate dollar sales despite still trailing poultry in per-capita consumption volume. Meat substitutes will account for less than $2 billion of the projected total.