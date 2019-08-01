Successful 2019 Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting Wraps Up in Colorado

The 2019 Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting wrapped up today with a meeting of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Board of Directors. The meeting kicked off on Monday at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center just outside Denver.

“I want to thank the hundreds of producers, state affiliates, and partners who took valuable time out of their busy schedules to help chart a better future for our entire industry,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “The decisions made this week will affect our industry’s marketing and policy priorities for years to come.”

NCBA’s policy committees met throughout the week to refine positions on public policy issues like international trade, access to public lands, dietary guidelines, and the marketing of fake meat. Producers also received updates on how their checkoff dollars are being invested to fund vital research and marketing efforts.

Attendees also heard from Randy Blach of Cattlefax in a standing-room-only General Session keynote address about what lies ahead for cattle markets. Seven cattle operations were also named regional finalists for the Environmental Stewardship Award Program (ESAP). This year’s regional winners will compete for the national award, which will be announced during the Annual Cattle Industry Convention in San Antonio, Texas, in February 2020.

This year’s meeting also saw the rollout of a new NCBA podcast, Cattlemen’s Call, which focuses on the people who make up the beef industry. The podcast is hosted by ag broadcaster Lane Nordlund and can be accessed at https://www.ncba.org/ CattlemensCall.aspx.