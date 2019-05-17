Summer: Brought to You by Agriculture! — Friday Five

Why did Bryce and Alex leave the office? Where did they go? Why is Bryce wearing a Hawaiian shirt? What kind of hat is on Alex’s head? Can Bryce even fish? Does Alex know how to swim?

So many questions that are all answered in Friday Five!

Bryce and Alex celebrate the start to summer vacation! They know you’re itching to go to the lake, so they have the inside scoop on five lake must-haves that support Nebraska’s farmers!

STORIES:

– Ride to the Lake with Soybeans

– Fuel Up with Ethanol

– Shoo Bugs, Don’t Bother Me

– Here Fishy, Fishy

– Row, Row, Row Your Kayak