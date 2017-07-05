Summer Grilling is Still Affordable

Entertaining for a cookout is still affordable as all-American favorites are a bargain. So says the American Farm Bureau Federation. The Farm Bureau priced the average cost for a summer cookout for ten people.

The menu included hot dogs, hamburgers, pork spare ribs, potato salad, baked beans, corn chips, watermelon, chocolate milk, lemonade, along with ketchup and mustard on the side. That menu would set the host back roughly $5.57 per person, a very slight drop from last year. John Newton,

AFBF Director of Market Intelligence, says higher production has pushed the cost of meat lower. “Retail pork prices also declined in 2017, largely due to more pork on the market and ample supplies of other choices for animal protein,” Newton says. “Lower beef prices are also likely putting downward pressure on pork prices.” Newton also points to stability in dairy prices due to an improving export market.