Super Bowl LIII MVP: Agriculture — Friday Five

BY Alex Voichoskie | February 1, 2019
Friday Five: Football Edition - February 1, 2019

Don’t panic, NFL fans. Agriculture hasn’t actually been named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIII, but it was able to put up a handful of impressive statistics on the boards for a game that has yet to be played! In this episode of Friday Five, Alex will highlight “four quarters” of agriculture stats. .

PLUS, we’ll travel to “The Big Easy” to get an update from Bryce Doeschot who’s been enjoying much warmer weather this week!

Pregame Show: Cattle Convention, NCBA Trade Show

  • Bryce Doeschot Reports from New Orleans

Quarter 1: Thank Farms for Footballs

  • NFL Footballs Handmade in U.S. from Cowhides

Quarter 2: Bacteria Intercepted at Super Bowl Party

  • Avoid Cross Contamination, Properly Store Foods

Quarter 3: Nebraska Commodities Score Big

  • Popcorn, Potatoes, Corn Used in Popular Snacks

Quarter 4: Ag Spreads its Wings, Flies to Victory

  • Chicken Wing Consumption at All Time High
