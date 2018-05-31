KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture awards $27,000 in scholarships

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314384 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY News Release | May 31, 2018
Manhattan, Kansas — Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-four recipients have received $27,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.

Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $302,000 in scholarships.

“Developing leaders for tomorrow requires an investment in today’s youth,” says KFB Foundations Director Harry A. Watts.

Alexandrea Julian, Rice County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.

Another permanent, privately endowed fund known as the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship awarded $500 to Lukas Sebesta, Ellsworth County.

Jacqueline Clawson, Haskell County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.

Conner McCollum, Ford County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.

Kyler Langvardt, Geary County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.

Four students were awarded scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Clayton Bange, Sheridan County; Blaine Sederstrom, Sherman County; Doniley Sexson, Wallace County; and Powell Sieck, Sherman County.

Six $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include: Rachel Bellar, Elk County; Katelyn Bohnenblust, Clay County; Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.; Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County; Adison Smith, Pratt County; and Hayden Walker, Wallace County.

Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Jacob Brubaker, Cheyenne County, and Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County.

Twenty-seven recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.

Recipients include:
Allen Community College
•    Tragan Sutton, Pottawatomie County

Barton Community College
•    Alexandrea Julian, Rice County

Colby Community College
•    Dylan Pruter, Osborne County

Fort Hays State University
•    Audrie Bailey, Cowley County
•    Jacob Brubaker, Cheyanne County
•    Malica Himes, Geary County
•    Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County
•    Allison Railsback, Jewell County
•    Anna Schmidtberger, Ellis County

Fort Scott Community College
•    Caleb Carr, Gordon County, Ga.
•    Mesa Kuntz, Washington County, Ark.

Garden City Community College
•    SaRae Roberts, Marion County

Hutchinson Community College
•    Sara Schlickau, Reno County

Kansas State University
•    Rachel Bellar, Elk County
•    Cara Comstock, Vernon County, Mo.
•    Caitlin Dreher, Allen County
•    Trent Frye, Republic County
•    Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.
•    Shiloh Murray, Pratt County
•    Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County
•    Savannah Pryor, Harvey County
•    Matthew Schick, Bourbon County
•    Adison Smith, Pratt County
•    Colton Sutterby, Allen County
•    Chord Zeller, McPherson County

Pratt Community College
•    Halie Slattery, Ford County

Seward County Community College
•    Brayden Silva, Stevens County

