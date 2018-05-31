KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture awards $27,000 in scholarships

Manhattan, Kansas — Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-four recipients have received $27,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.
Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $302,000 in scholarships.
“Developing leaders for tomorrow requires an investment in today’s youth,” says KFB Foundations Director Harry A. Watts.
Alexandrea Julian, Rice County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.
Another permanent, privately endowed fund known as the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship awarded $500 to Lukas Sebesta, Ellsworth County.
Jacqueline Clawson, Haskell County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.
Conner McCollum, Ford County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.
Kyler Langvardt, Geary County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.
Four students were awarded scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Clayton Bange, Sheridan County; Blaine Sederstrom, Sherman County; Doniley Sexson, Wallace County; and Powell Sieck, Sherman County.
Six $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include: Rachel Bellar, Elk County; Katelyn Bohnenblust, Clay County; Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.; Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County; Adison Smith, Pratt County; and Hayden Walker, Wallace County.
Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Jacob Brubaker, Cheyenne County, and Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County.
Twenty-seven recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.
Recipients include:
Allen Community College
• Tragan Sutton, Pottawatomie County
Barton Community College
• Alexandrea Julian, Rice County
Colby Community College
• Dylan Pruter, Osborne County
Fort Hays State University
• Audrie Bailey, Cowley County
• Jacob Brubaker, Cheyanne County
• Malica Himes, Geary County
• Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County
• Allison Railsback, Jewell County
• Anna Schmidtberger, Ellis County
Fort Scott Community College
• Caleb Carr, Gordon County, Ga.
• Mesa Kuntz, Washington County, Ark.
Garden City Community College
• SaRae Roberts, Marion County
Hutchinson Community College
• Sara Schlickau, Reno County
Kansas State University
• Rachel Bellar, Elk County
• Cara Comstock, Vernon County, Mo.
• Caitlin Dreher, Allen County
• Trent Frye, Republic County
• Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.
• Shiloh Murray, Pratt County
• Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County
• Savannah Pryor, Harvey County
• Matthew Schick, Bourbon County
• Adison Smith, Pratt County
• Colton Sutterby, Allen County
• Chord Zeller, McPherson County
Pratt Community College
• Halie Slattery, Ford County
Seward County Community College
• Brayden Silva, Stevens County