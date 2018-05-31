KFB’s Foundation for Agriculture awards $27,000 in scholarships

Manhattan, Kansas — Each year, the Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-four recipients have received $27,000 in scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.

Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $302,000 in scholarships.

“Developing leaders for tomorrow requires an investment in today’s youth,” says KFB Foundations Director Harry A. Watts.

Alexandrea Julian, Rice County, is the winner of the $500 Godfrey and Emma Bahr Miller Agriculture Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund for students attending a college in Kansas and majoring in a subject related to agronomy and conservation.

Another permanent, privately endowed fund known as the Lester Crandall Memorial Scholarship awarded $500 to Lukas Sebesta, Ellsworth County.

Jacqueline Clawson, Haskell County, was awarded $1,000 for the Frank & Helen Bernasek Memorial Scholarship.

Conner McCollum, Ford County, was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship.

Kyler Langvardt, Geary County, was awarded $1,000 for the K-State Agricultural Communications and Journalism Scholarship.

Four students were awarded scholarships to Kansas technical colleges. They include Clayton Bange, Sheridan County; Blaine Sederstrom, Sherman County; Doniley Sexson, Wallace County; and Powell Sieck, Sherman County.

Six $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled in Kansas State University’s college of agriculture and majoring in a subject related to agriculture. They include: Rachel Bellar, Elk County; Katelyn Bohnenblust, Clay County; Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.; Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County; Adison Smith, Pratt County; and Hayden Walker, Wallace County.

Two $1,000 KFB scholarships were awarded to juniors and seniors enrolled at Fort Hays State University. Recipients are Jacob Brubaker, Cheyenne County, and Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County.

Twenty-seven recipients received $500 scholarships. These students are attending a Kansas college with a Kansas Farm Bureau Collegiate chapter. Students must be a Farm Bureau Collegiate member.

Recipients include:

Allen Community College

• Tragan Sutton, Pottawatomie County

Barton Community College

• Alexandrea Julian, Rice County

Colby Community College

• Dylan Pruter, Osborne County

Fort Hays State University

• Audrie Bailey, Cowley County

• Jacob Brubaker, Cheyanne County

• Malica Himes, Geary County

• Wade Niermeier, Sheridan County

• Allison Railsback, Jewell County

• Anna Schmidtberger, Ellis County

Fort Scott Community College

• Caleb Carr, Gordon County, Ga.

• Mesa Kuntz, Washington County, Ark.

Garden City Community College

• SaRae Roberts, Marion County

Hutchinson Community College

• Sara Schlickau, Reno County

Kansas State University

• Rachel Bellar, Elk County

• Cara Comstock, Vernon County, Mo.

• Caitlin Dreher, Allen County

• Trent Frye, Republic County

• Sara Gammon, Bates County, Mo.

• Shiloh Murray, Pratt County

• Leah Parsons, Leavenworth County

• Savannah Pryor, Harvey County

• Matthew Schick, Bourbon County

• Adison Smith, Pratt County

• Colton Sutterby, Allen County

• Chord Zeller, McPherson County

Pratt Community College

• Halie Slattery, Ford County

Seward County Community College

• Brayden Silva, Stevens County