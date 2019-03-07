Syngenta Announces Sixth Annual #RootedinAg Contest

Syngenta has announced the application period for the sixth annual #RootedinAg contest is now open.

By sharing their inspirational stories, applicants can enter for a chance to become one of three finalists, who will each receive a mini touch-screen tablet. Of those finalists, Syngenta will award $500 to one grand prizewinner and publish his or her story in Thrive magazine.

Syngenta will also make a $1,000 donation in the winner’s name to a local charity or civic organization. Wendell Calhoun, communications manager at Syngenta, says the contest “gives us a chance to celebrate the journeys of people who are moving agriculture forward.”

The deadline to enter is May 30, 2019.

A panel of judges will choose three finalists in June based on the quality of their essays. Syngenta will then post their entries on the Thrive website and ask visitors to help choose the grand prizewinner by voting for their favorite.

Online voting ends Aug. 30, 2019, with Syngenta announcing the grand prizewinner in September. Apply at www.SyngentaThrive.com.