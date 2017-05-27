Syngenta Launches New Seed Treatment Fungicide

Syngenta announced today the launch of PLENARIS™ seed treatment fungicide for the control of downy mildew in sunflower. PLENARIS™ contains oxathiapiprolin*, a novel chemistry with a new mode of action for control of fungal diseases caused by oomycetes. Downy mildew (Plasmopara halstedii) is the key seedling disease of sunflower causing severe stunting, discoloration of the leaves and reduction in root growth. Infected seedlings do not form a flowering head and consequently severely reducing yield.

Ioana Tudor, Syngenta Global Head of Seedcare, said “Syngenta is the global leader in sunflower and with Seedcare portfolio innovations we are proud to support the efforts of breeders around the globe in their continuous fight against important seedling diseases and to help protect growers’ yields and investments in their crops.”

PLENARIS™ complements the leading Syngenta downy mildew control portfolio consisting of APRON XL®, DYNASTY® and BION® and will provide a unique ability to offer four different mode of actions to battle against this pathogen. Syngenta Seedcare products are supported by THE SEEDCARE INSTITUTE NETWORK, consisting of best-in-class service hubs around the globe to offer our customers the best products and related support services.

PLENARIS™ will be first commercialized in the U.S. in 2017 followed by Argentina.