Syngenta Seeds site in Waterloo, Nebraska, recognized for safety

MINNEAPOLIS — Syngenta’s seed corn facility in Waterloo, Nebraska, has been recognized as a “Nebraska’s Safest Company with Distinction” for 2019, the fifth consecutive year the site has been honored. The award was presented today at a celebration luncheon in La Vista.

The Nebraska’s Safest Companies Award, administered by the National Safety Council, Nebraska (NSCN), was established to recognize and celebrate companies that make safety a priority, have a commendable safety program, and maintain impeccable safety records based on their industry and size.

The Syngenta Seeds site in Waterloo has remained accident-free for more than two years, representative of more than 250,000 hours safely worked. Additionally, the site has not reported a lost-time injury for more than eight years, translating to more than 1 million hours worked without a lost-time injury.

“Seeing our employees embrace safety for themselves and those around them has been rewarding,” said Kiel Larson, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) lead at the Syngenta Seeds Waterloo site. “They have really taken ownership and are continuously seeking to improve HSE performance.”

The NSCN evaluates all companies that apply for its Safest Companies Award. The council reviews a number of factors, including injury rate, hours worked, safety procedures and management commitment. The Waterloo site ranked the highest in these categories, when compared with other companies within the industry.

“The Waterloo management team’s dedication to safety has fostered a culture that has enabled the site to become one of Nebraska’s Safest Companies,” said Larson. “Our Goal Zero safety initiative drives the performance of the site to continually strive for total compliance on HSE.”

As one of the largest commercial seed corn production facilities Syngenta operates in North America, the Waterloo site is a critical link to delivering corn seed to farmers throughout the Midwest.

The NSCN serves organizations across the state that focus on keeping their employees safe. Council members regularly visit companies and learn about their programs. More than 1,000 companies in Nebraska are NSCN members.