Tecumseh woman arrested in wake of poultry plant fire

BY Associated Press | April 21, 2019
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Southeastern Nebraska officials say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in a fire at Tecumseh Poultry earlier this month.

The State Fire Marshal’s office says in a news release late Friday that it and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cause of the April 5 fire, leading to the arrest of 52-year-old Kimberly Bohling, of Tecumseh. She faces charges of second-degree arson, criminal mischief and burglary.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation.

