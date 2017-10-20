Temps Above Normal in Winter Forecast

The National Weather Service issued a forecast for much-above normal temps across the contiguous 48 states from November through January.

The above-normal temps include the Central and Southern Plains, as well as the Corn Belt. One exception is a band that stretches all the way from Washington state through western Minnesota, where the chances are basically equal for either above-normal and below-normal temps.

The forecast is also calling for below-normal precipitation in an area from Arizona all the way through the Carolinas. The dry area includes Oklahoma and Texas. In spite of that, the newest Drought Monitor doesn’t mention widespread drought, so the outlook for the Hard Red Winter wheat crop isn’t considered concerning.

Above normal precipitation is forecast from Montana through Colorado. The precipitation forecast for the Dakotas, Central Plains, and the Corn Belt is a little more variable, with equal chances for different levels of moisture. The National Weather Service also mentioned that conditions in the ocean continue to move very close to the La Nina state.