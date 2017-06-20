Ten graduate from KFB’s Masters Program

Manhattan, Kansas – Ten Kansans graduated from Kansas Farm Bureau’s Masters program June 14.

The program, now in its 19th year, offers an up-close and personal look at life on Kansas farms and the ag industry with six educational capsules. Participants learn about the fundamentals of this ever-changing industry while traveling around the Wheat State.

Graduates included:

Sonja Betzen, Farm Bureau Financial Services

Loretta Charlton, Kansas Department of Agriculture

Wendy Holmes, Meade County Farm Bureau

Brian Hupach, Farm Bureau Financial Services

Teresa Reimer, Osborne County Farm Bureau

Julie Roller, Abilene tourism director

Lesley Schmidt, President of Kansas Agri-Women

Dave Topliff, Farm Bureau Financial Services

Ranea Veal, Farm Bureau Financial Services

Donna Walker, Seward County Farm Bureau

The experience is open to anyone with an interest in learning more about agriculture says Charlie Sargent, director of the program.

“We welcome anyone interested in learning more about this important industry. It could be a teacher, a preacher, a banker, a reporter or anybody, yes even a farmer or rancher,” says Sargent. “All of us can learn and share our insights with others.”

For more information, call Charlie at (785) 587-6112, email sargentc@kfb.org or visit http://www.kfb.org/Get- Involved/The-Masters.