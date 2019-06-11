class="post-template-default single single-post postid-389793 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Tennessee State professor receives nearly $1M for crop study | KRVN Radio

Tennessee State professor receives nearly $1M for crop study

BY Associated Press | June 11, 2019
Home News Agricultural News
Tennessee State professor receives nearly $1M for crop study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee State University agriculture professor has received almost $1 million to study how crops adapt to climate change.

Jianwei Li  plans to use the funds from the National Science Foundation to study the effects of high temperatures on cropland soils in Middle Tennessee. Li said the research will help scientists better determine how much carbon dioxide is being emitted.

He said there is little data in the area.

The project also seeks to train minority students in global environmental change issues. An undergraduate student will be chosen each year to receive formal training for two months at the University of California, Irvine.

Li sees the grant as seed money to help build a permanent experimental infrastructure and develop an interpretive display on climate change to educate farmers and schoolchildren throughout the state.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments