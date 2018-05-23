Tentative Next Steps for House Farm Bill

The House Farm Bill will get another vote on June 22 after a separate vote on a conservative immigration bill. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise announced the schedule on Monday. The conservative immigration bill is sponsored by House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and Homeland Security Chair Michael McCaul of Texas.

Roll Call reports the bill contains border wall funding, security and enforcement provisions, cuts to legal immigration, and a process for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program recipients to obtain three-year renewals of their work permits. Scalise says, “We’re looking at moving the farm bill on June 22 and having the Goodlatte/McCaul bill come up during the third week of June.” The Freedom Caucus was part of the group helping to sink the farm bill last Friday over a desire to vote on immigration first.

Caucus Chair Mark Meadows says the timeline announced by Scalise is fine with him as long as the Goodlatte/McCaul bill is brought to the floor under its own rule. As of right now, the McCaul/Goodlatte bill is expected to be short of the votes needed to pass, but Scalise says there’s an effort underway to come up with something that would pass.