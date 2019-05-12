THAILAND DOES NOT PROVIDE RECIPROCAL MARKET ACCESS TO PORK AND OTHER U.S. PRODUCTS

Thailand has a number of trade barriers that operate as a de facto ban on U.S. pork exports. It has been unresponsive to calls from the United States to lift the restrictions. Thailand is a top beneficiary of the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, which gives duty-free treatment to certain goods entering the U.S. The program allows for removal of a country’s benefits if it fails to provide the U.S. “equitable and reasonable access” to its market.

The Nationanl Pork Producers Council has called for Thailand’s preferential access to the U.S. market to be revoked or reduced if it does not end its ban on U.S. pork, and in May 2018 petitioned the U.S. Trade Representative to review the country’s GSP eligibility. NPPC’s GSP petition is moving through the process.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has terminated Turkey’s Eligibility for the GSP program and may also revoke India’s GSP status. NPPC is hopeful that Thailand understands that the U.S. is serious about enforcing trade obligations such as providing reciprocal market access to pork and other U.S. products.