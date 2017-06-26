Thanks for the Opportunity!

It is with mixed feelings that I write my last weekly column. I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years. I’ve been the unit leader in one place or another for about 25 years. Here is what I’d like to share as final thoughts.

Ever since late my junior year in high school, all I really wanted to do with my life is to be an Ag County Agent in Nebraska. The County Agents, when I grew up in Saline County, were Jim Novotny and Jim Emal. They were both outstanding in their own way. They did a great job of inspiring me to consider the field. When I married Mindy, my father-in-law, Gary, was also an Ag Extension Agent. In his own way, he was an excellent role model too. For those in Polk County, you may remember Gary Garey as the County Agent there in the late ‘50s through the mid-‘60s.

I’ve had the opportunity to be that Ag County Agent (now called Extension Educator) for the last 16 years here in Columbus. It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Platte County during that time. I truly have enjoyed the work here. It took about 5-6 years to find my niche. However, I think that when I focused on Ag Econ/Ag Business – and particularly the Ag Leasing education, I did find something that I was decent at. But more importantly, I found something I really enjoyed. I thank you all for that opportunity.

Now the next adventure starts. I will still be working with Ag Land Management, but to motivate and educate about farm/ranch succession and transfer. I’m already making some great contacts in Nebraska to enhance that work and look forward to the next 3-5 years prior to retirement. Thanks to you and all in Platte County and Nebraska for the opportunity to work here.

Mindy and I will be moving to Lincoln in mid-July. I will have my office in Filley Hall on East Campus of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. We have purchased a home in northeast Lincoln. It puts us closer to some of our immediate family and it does put me closer to farm I’ve talked about for the last 16 years.

The Platte County Fair starts with non-livestock judging on June 30th and continues with more judging and the actual fair starts on July 5th. Support our outstanding Platte County 4-H program as those youth highlight what they’ve learned through their 4-H project and exhibiting at the county fair.

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu. After July 1 you can still contact me at the same e-mail address as that will not change with the new role.