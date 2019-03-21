Thanks Going to President Trump for Federal Disaster Declaration

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Nebraska and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning on March 9, 2019, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Nemaha, Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Box Butte, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Frontier, Furnas, Gage, Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Johnson, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Morrill, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler, and York and the Santee Sioux Nation, Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, Sac and Fox, and Winnebago Tribe.

Furthermore, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Pete Gaynor, Acting Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Constance Johnson-Cage as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance. govor by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Donald J. Trump had approved Nebraska’s expedited request for federal disaster assistance. Governor Ricketts submitted the request following devastating flooding and severe weather impacting virtually every region of Nebraska.

“Thank you to President Trump for his quick approval of Nebraska’s request,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans have already been stepping up to begin the journey to recovering from the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history. As we rebuild together, federal assistance is a key part of ensuring that we keep Nebraska strong and growing.”

President Trump’s disaster declaration can be found by clicking here.

On Tuesday, Governor Ricketts signed and submitted Nebraska’s expedited request to the federal government for disaster assistance. A copy of the request can be found by clicking here.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding the President’s emergency declaration for Nebraska.

“I’m grateful for the President’s expedited decision. We’ve got a long recovery ahead, but Nebraskans are going to get the job done. Our people don’t quit, I’ve met multiple parents who have lost their homes, but as soon as they get to shelters their families start to organize volunteers. That’s who we are. Nebraskans have grit, and we’re grateful for the support of our federal partners as we work to rebuild our communities.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the below statement following President Trump’s announcement of a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nebraska.

“I appreciate President Trump acting quickly and decisively to recognize the suffering of so many Nebraskans by issuing a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Smith. “Extreme weather and flooding have destroyed many communities, farms, and ranches throughout the state and additional resources will go a long way toward mitigating the ongoing crisis and beginning the recovery process.”