The 112th National Western Stock Show Kicks Off with Record-Breaking Weekend Attendance

The National Western Stock Show is excited to announce a record-breaking opening weekend. The annual Colorado tradition brought in crowds totaling 103,546 for the first two days of its sixteen-day event. Previously, the largest opening weekend was in 2016 with 97,099 guests.

Both the Saturday and Sunday single day attendance records were the largest in Stock Show history. The opening Saturday attendance came in at 52,969, breaking the 2016 record of 50,654 guests. Then the first Sunday of show saw 50,577 guests, which broke the 2006 record of 47,440 people.

“We are thrilled with the number of people that came out to celebrate Colorado’s Western heritage and enjoy the many activities, events and sites of Stock Show,” said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show President and CEO. “We could not have asked for nicer weather to kick-off the one hundred and twelve-year-old event.”

The 2018 Stock Show will continue through January 21st, and there is much more to look forward to. Tonight through Wednesday is PBR Bull Riding, plus later in the week you can see pro rodeos, Martin Luther King, Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo, Xtreme Dogs shows, Wild West shows, Grand Prix, and two nights of An Evening of Dancing Horses.

Tuesday, January 9th, is Free Grounds Admission Day with a host of activities and shows including, the “super bowl” of livestock shows, the National Western Nursery of baby animals, kids activities, Colorado’s largest western trade show, and much more. Parking is free in National Western parking lots along with complimentary shuttle services.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale now at nationalwestern.com, all King Soopers locations and the National Western box office.