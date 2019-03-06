The Climate Corporation and NAU Country Insurance Company Partner to Enable Seamless Crop Insurance Reporting for U.S. Farmers

The Climate Corporation (Climate), a subsidiary of Bayer, announced today a platform agreement between the company’s industry-leading Climate FieldView™ digital agriculture platform and NAU Country Insurance Company, a QBE Insurance Company. The new agreement between Climate and NAU Country enhances the digital reporting capabilities for farmers.

“Through our partnership with NAU Country, we can deliver value for farmers and their agents by simplifying the annual task of crop insurance reporting, ” said Mark Young, Chief Technology Officer for The Climate Corporation. “We look forward to working with NAU Country to help bridge the gap between field data collection and reporting to create a more streamlined experience for our shared farmer customers.”

NAU Country Insurance Company is one of the largest federal crop insurance providers in the United States and is considered an industry leader in the digital mapping and precision ag data space. The new collaboration between Climate and NAU Country will help mutual farmer customers and their insurance agents to move planting and harvest data electronically into the NAU Country Precision Farming system, for faster completion and delivery of planting and production reports.

“By enabling farmers to use their data to streamline operation reporting, we are saving them time and reducing errors in the reporting process. Ultimately, this will provide farmers and their agents a more simplified reporting experience, eliminating the need for manual data entry,” said Michael Deal, Chief Marketing Technology Officer at NAU Country Insurance Company. “The opportunities for innovation of existing processes, as well as building out new ways to help farmers remain profitable in current market conditions is what makes our partnership with The Climate Corporation exciting.”

The Climate Corporation’s mission is to help all the world’s farmers sustainably increase their productivity through the use of digital tools. First launched in the United States in 2015, the Climate FieldView digital agriculture platform is on more than 60 million paid acres across the United States, Canada, Brazil and Europe. It has quickly become the most broadly connected platform in the industry and continues to expand into new global regions. As innovation in the digital agriculture space continues to accelerate rapidly around the globe, Climate continues to explore partnership opportunities to provide farmers with the insights they need to improve their productivity.

To date, Climate has announced partnerships with more than 50 platform partners globally. For more information about the Climate FieldView platform, contact a local FieldView dealer, or visit climate.com. If you are interested in partnering with The Climate Corporation, please visit climate.com/partners.

For more information about NAU Country, please visit the Company’s website at www.naucountry.com.