The Good Food Institute Identifies Top Universities for Plant-Based and Clean Meat Research, Offers $3 Million in Grants

WASHINGTON-(PRNewswire)– The Good Food Institute (GFI) is announcing the universities with the greatest potential to advance the plant-based and clean or cell-based meat fields, along with $3 million in funding to jump start this cutting-edge science. These 24 global universities have been identified for their relevant technical expertise, research capabilities, and private-sector partnerships. They are (in alphabetical order):

Top 12 Global Universities for Plant-Based Meat Top 12 Global Universities for Clean Meat Cornell University (US) Harvard University (US) McGill University (Canada) KU Leuven (Belgium) Peking University (China) Kyoto University (Japan) Pennsylvania State University (US) Lund University (Sweden) Technical University of Munich (Germany) National University of Singapore (Singapore) Texas A&M (US) Purdue University (US) University of California, Davis (US) Seoul National University (South Korea) University of Minnesota (US) Technion Israel Institute of Technology (Israel) University of Nebraska-Lincoln (US) University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (US) University of Queensland (Australia) University of Leeds (UK) University of Tokyo (Japan) University of Melbourne (Australia) Wageningen University & Research (Netherlands) University of Wisconsin-Madison (US)

“Despite the potential to revolutionize the food system and allow researchers to solve some of the world’s biggest problems – from climate change to antibiotic resistance – we estimate that less than 0.3 percent of the world’s universities are currently engaged in plant-based meat or clean meat research,” said GFI Scientific Foundations Liaison, Dr. Erin Rees Clayton.

“Universities can have a major impact on this space,” said GFI’s Executive Director, Bruce Friedrich. “USDA-funded research at the University of Missouri was key for the plant-based meat company Beyond Meat. Dr. Mark Post’s research at Maastricht University led to the first clean meat burger in 2013, followed by the formation of the clean meat company Mosa Meats.”

Proposals must be submitted by November 21, 2018 and award recipients will be announced by January 2019. For more information please visit www.gfi.org/ResearchGrants.