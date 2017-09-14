The National Wheat Foundation Begins Accepting Applications for Scholarship Honoring Ag Students

Washington D.C. – The National Wheat Foundation officially began accepting applications for the Jerry Minore Scholarship, honoring students pursuing a career in agriculture. The scholarship is available to both high school and college students for the 2018-2019 academic year with an application deadline ofDecember 31, 2017.

“The scholarship is meant to aid those students who have shown a passion for agriculture both inside and outside the classroom,” said Phil McClain, Chairman of the National Wheat Foundation. “These students can then educate the next generation on the importance of wheat and agriculture and the important role both play in society.”

The late Jerry Minore was a BASF Senior Market Manager and a liaison to the wheat industry. Since his unexpected death in 2012, BASF has partnered with the National Wheat Foundation to fund scholarships and honor his advocacy efforts for wheat growers.

“We are proud to partner with the National Wheat Foundation to find students who have shown a commitment to our industry and a willingness to honor Jerry’s legacy and enthusiasm for agriculture,” said Luke Lathan, BASF Product Manager and National Wheat Foundation Board Member. “We will continue to invest in the best and brightest ag students to help them achieve their career goals. We look forward to seeing their impact.”