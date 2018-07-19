The Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild, Nebraska Hop Program and Midwest Hop Producers present the inaugural Nebraska Harvest Ale Festival

The Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild, Nebraska Extension Hop Program and Midwest Hop Producers are thrilled to announce a new and exciting event that promotes community and the hop growing and craft brewing industries. The Harvest Ale Festival will take place on Saturday, October 13th at Midwest Hop Producers in Plattsmouth, Nebraska and will celebrate local hops and local beer with food, beer tastings, fall activities and music.

While we might be drenched in sweat under the summer sun busily preparing for harvest this fall, we can look forward to fall days with a nip in the air, crisp beers with fresh hop aromas, and gatherings with friends as the sun goes down. This unique outdoor festival will feature tastings of fresh hopped and harvest styled brews highlighting local hop and craft brew production in Nebraska, local food trucks, scenic views of the largest hop yard in Nebraska, and an afternoon you won’t forget among friends.

This event will bring people from all over the Midwest together and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be going to support the efforts of the Nebraska Craft Brewers Guild and the Nebraska Hop Program’s research and extension hop yard. Both of these organizations are working hard to better the craft brewing industry in the state!

For more information visit: //www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-harvest-ale-festival-tickets-47868222141?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Participating breweries: 5168 Brewing Co., Backswing Brewing Co., Blue Blood Brewing Co., Brickway Brewing Co., Code Beer Co., Empyrean Brewing Co., Farnam House Brewing Co., First Street Brewing Co., Infusion Brewing Co., Keg Creek Brewing Co. (IA), Kinkaider Brewing Co., Kros Strain Brewing Co., Lazy Horse Brewing Co., Lost Way Brewing Co., Lucky Bucket Brewing Co., Nebraska Brewing Co., Pals Brewing Co., Prairie Pride Brewing Co., Scriptown Brewing Co., Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing, Thunderhead Brewing Co., Upstream Brewing Co., and Zipline Brewing Co.