This Farmer Found WHAT In His Grain Bin?! – Friday Five (March 1, 2019)

A Minnesota farmer was hauling grain and came across an unexpected helper! The photo was posted on social media saying “You know it’s been a long and cold winter when the deer are doing this!”
Alex and Bryce run down the weekly agriculture news that you won’t want to miss!
Video: Friday Five for March 1, 2019
Other stories for the week:
- #Febru-Dairy brought us some udder-ly great photos from dairy farmers all over!
- Commodity Classic is happening in sunny Florida and Farm Broadcaster, Susan Littlefield, brings us an update.
- National Nutrition Month is in March and we recap few Nebraska commodities that bring the best nutrients to the table.
- Modernized National FFA Federal Charter passed and became law last week at the end of National FFA Week.