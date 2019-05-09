Thompson, Conaway: USMCA, Disaster Assistance Critical to Supporting Farmers, Ranchers and Rural America

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management held a hearing examining the state of the farm economy to highlight the tremendous challenges facing producers. After the hearing, subcommittee Ranking Member Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) and committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) made the following remarks:

“Today’s testimony makes it clear that farmers and ranchers from all across the country have been struggling for nearly six straight years. While there are many factors outside of Congress’ control affecting our farmers and ranchers, we have an opportunity to approve USMCA and pass meaningful relief to provide producers much-needed certainty. There were 369 members who voted in favor of the 2018 Farm Bill, but showing support for rural America isn’t just something we do every five years, it should always be at the forefront of policy debates,” said Ranking Member Thompson.

“We made some significant improvements to the safety net in the 2018 Farm Bill, but as we heard today – Congress has to do more to show support for rural America and our farmers and ranchers. Speaker Pelosi needs to prioritize a vote on the USMCA in the House, and we need to immediately pass a disaster assistance bill to aid farm families and communities across this country,” said Ranking Member Conaway.