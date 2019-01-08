Three State Beef Conference Coming to Nebraska Jan. 17, 2019

Lincoln, Neb. – Area beef producers should make plans to attend the fifth annual Three-State Beef Conference Jan. 15, 16, and 17, 2019 with locations in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. The conference provides a forum of specialists from three of the United States’ leading beef cattle land-grant universities to discuss where one can reduce winter cow feed costs and improve management of those resources.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Reducing Cow Feed Costs Using Cropland.”

Participants will be able to engage in learning about opportunities to help lower the need for hay, the most common feed resource in winter cattle rations through alternative feed sources off cropland.

“Hay resources are in high demand and short supply this year, so discovering how to reduce winter feed costs highlights the need matched by this conference,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Kristen Ulmer. Ulmer will lead a conference session titled “Opportunities and management of corn residue for beef cattle.”

Additional topics and speakers for the conference include: “Using Annual Forages to meet late fall and early spring forage needs,” Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist, Nebraska Extension; and “Silage as the primary winter feed for cows” Eric Bailey, beef nutrition specialist, University of Missouri Extension.

The same program will be delivered at each of the following locations:

JAN. 15: Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield, Iowa

Warren Cultural Center in Greenfield, Iowa JAN. 16: Andrew County Youth Building in Savannah, Missouri

Andrew County Youth Building in Savannah, Missouri JAN. 17: Otoe County Fair Center in Syracuse, Neb.

Registration will begin for each session at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m.

The registration fee is $25 per person, and it includes a meal and copy of the conference proceedings. Preregistration is requested by Jan. 11, 2019 for meal-planning purposes.

To register for the Nebraska location, call Nebraska Extension in Otoe County at 402-269-2301 or email kristen.ulmer@unl.edu.