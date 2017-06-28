Thune Urges USDA to Reverse Requirement to Destroy Usable CRP Hay

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, on June 27 urged U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue to reverse a USDA requirement that would force farmers and ranchers to destroy useable hay that would soon be harvested according to CRP mid-contract management practices.

This recent USDA notice to certain CRP participants in South Dakota comes less than one week after USDA said that it would release CRP-enrolled acres for emergency grazing in six South Dakota counties that are classified as D2 (severe drought) and D3 (extreme drought) categories, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Last week’s USDA announcement followed Thune’s request to USDA that CRP acres be made available for emergency haying and grazing as soon as possible due to the substantial loss of grazing and forage for feed. Eligible livestock producers in six South Dakota counties due to their D3 extreme drought classification are also eligible for three months of feed assistance under the Livestock Forage Program.

“It makes no sense for USDA to simultaneously offer assistance to livestock producers through emergency grazing on CRP acres in drought-impacted areas and then require hay to be destroyed from land enrolled under certain CRP practices,” said Thune. “These CRP participants are being required to destroy hundreds, if not thousands, of tons of hay that could otherwise be used for livestock feed in drought-stricken areas of the state.”

In order to provide additional feed to address the devastating hay shortage, Thune’s letter also asks the secretary to authorize emergency haying and grazing of CRP for all counties for which any part of the border lies within 150 miles of any portion of a county approved for emergency haying or grazing of CRP. This practice was allowed by USDA in 2006.

Thune’s letter also follows up on his previous request to release emergency haying and grazing on more than 484,000 CRP acres in South Dakota that USDA considers environmentally sensitive. It also asks the secretary to allow CRP participants to use CRP hay for their own or other livestock producers’ use with no CRP rental rate reduction on emergency hayed or grazed CRP acres.