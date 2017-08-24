Time is Running Out to Enter Cattle for WDE 2017

MADISON, WIS. – Owners of North America’s finest dairy cattle are encouraged to enter their lineup for the 2017 World Dairy Expo® Dairy Cattle Show by August 31 at 11:59 p.m. (CDT). Entry fees increase on September 1, as late online entries continue to be accepted through September 10; after that, paper entries will continue to be honored until the day of the show for an additional fee.

All animals must have an official USDA AIN or Canadian CCIA RFID number listed on their entry form at the time of submission. Animals lacking this number – or with a pending identification number – will not be accepted. More information regarding identification requirements, along with entry forms, schedule of events, rules and other updates are available online at www.worlddairyexpo.com and included in the Premium Book – mailed to recent dairy cattle exhibitors on July 1.

Questions related to cattle entries and the WDE Dairy Cattle Show may be directed to Laurie Breuch, Dairy Cattle Show Coordinator, at lbreuch@wdexpo.com or Ann Marie Magnochi, Dairy Cattle Show Manager, at amagnochi@wdexpo.com, or by calling the Expo office at 608-224-6455.

For over five decades, the global dairy industry has been meeting in Madison, Wis. for World Dairy Expo. Crowds of nearly 75,000 people from more than 100 countries attended the annual event in 2016. WDE will return Oct. 3-7, 2017 as attendees and exhibitors are encouraged to “Discover New Dairy Worlds.” Visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@WDExpo or #WDE2017) for more information.