Titan Machinery Announces Dealership Restructuring

Titan Machinery Inc. announced on Feb. 9 that it is consolidating fifteen stores and realigning its management structure to address increasing complexity and scale of customer operations and machine solutions, and to gain efficiencies across its footprint.

Those stores affected by the announcement are located in:

Iowa – Anthon and Cherokee

Minnesota – Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls

Nebraska – Broken Bow and Wahoo

North Dakota – Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville

South Dakota – Milbank and Redfield

In addition to these twelve stores, one construction equipment store closed in Williston, ND in December of last year, and two stores will be combined with stores in same municipalities later this year.

All closed stores are being consolidated to nearby Titan Machinery stores so that impacted customers can continue to receive their sales, parts, service rental and precision support at their nearest preferred location. These stores are able to improve service quality, parts fulfillment, precision solutions delivery, and other customer support functions by better use of service shops, parts inventories, and technical expertise across locations. Field service support will also be increased in affected areas. Titan has also adopted an area management structure for sales, product support and other functions to further reinforce customer support by resources across an area of stores versus single store support.

“Equipment keeps getting larger, more complex, and more productive, as do many of our customers who need increasingly better support to be successful.” said David Meyer, CEO. “These changes to our structure reflect our commitment to meet these challenges head on with the depth of resources and expertise required in each local area.”

Meyer added, “These major changes to our company impact people’s lives and, while necessary, these decisions have been very difficult to make. We are putting the utmost focus on being fair to our employees, providing new opportunities where possible, and providing assistance throughout this transition.”

Employees at the consolidated stores, and those impacted by management changes, are being given access to open and newly created positions and are receiving other transition support.