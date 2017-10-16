Tractor Sales Fall in September

Overall sales of tractors were lower in September compared to last year. The Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s monthly report on equipment sales found the sale of all tractors in the U.S. in September 2017, were down 10 percent compared to the same month last year. For the nine months in 2017, a total of 168,600 tractors were sold, which compares to 163,160 sold thru September 2016, representing a three percent increase for the year.

For the month, two-wheel drive smaller tractors, under 40 horsepower, were down nine percent from last year, while 40 and under 100 horsepower sales were down eight percent. Sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors were down 25 percent, while four-wheel drive tractors were up 25 percent.

Meanwhile, combine sales were up six percent for the month. Sales of combines for the year total roughly 2,900 a four percent decrease from 2016.