Trade Tops China, Canada Meeting Agenda

Trade will top the agenda between China and Canada next week during Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to China. The visit is aimed at promoting a “progressive trade agenda” that Canada says will “create good, middle-class jobs,” according to Bloomberg News.

The trip comes as Canada is in the midst of renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S. and Mexico. China was Canada’s second-largest trade partner behind the U.S. last year, with nearly $70 billion in total trade. Merchandise shipments to China rose four percent to almost $21 billion in 2016, led by forest and agricultural products. Officials from China say a potential bilateral trade deal with Canada would boost economic integration in the Asia-Pacific region.