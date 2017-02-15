Tri-Basin NRD to Explore Options for Electronic Reporting; Meter Reading

Staff and directors of Tri-Basin Natural Resources District (TBNRD) will explore options to enable producers in the district to submit annual water use reports and nitrogen management reports electronically. At their February board meeting, TBNRD directors discussed a system for submitting annual reporting by email. Some directors, however, expressed a desire to explore options for data to be submitted completely electronically.

“If we are going to go electronic, I want to explore all options,” said TBRND director Todd Garrelts. Tri-Basin directors asked staff to put together options for electronic form filing for review.

District directors also discussed offering landowners the option of Tri-Basin NRD staff reading irrigation flowmeters in areas outside of the district’s Phase 3 area for a per-well charge.

“Our rules require that in Phase 3 of our Groundwater Quantity Management Area, our staff reads irrigation flowmeters each fall,” explained TBNRD Manager John Thorburn. “Outside of that area, it is the responsibility of the landowner to report required readings from irrigation flowmeters.” The Planning Sub-Committee will discuss options for offering a fee-based flowmeter reading service and will make a recommendation to the TBNRD board at a later meeting.

Tri-Basin NRD’s board also:

Voted to extend the suspension of cost-share applications for soil and water conservation practices through June 30, 2018. Applications for flowmeter and soil moisture sensor cost-share funding will still be accepted.

Approved three certified irrigated acre transfer applications.

Approved three well decommissioning cost-share applications and seven applications for Tri-Basin NRD and NSCWP flowmeter cost-share funds.