Tri-Basin’s Proposed FY 2017-18 Budget Shows Significant Tax Decrease

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District’s (NRD) board of directors reviewed the district’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2017-18 at their July board meeting. After making a few revisions, they advanced a budget that reflects a 28 percent reduction in tax asking versus last year’s budget. The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed budget at a public hearing on Tuesday, August 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kearney County Fairgrounds in Minden, held in conjunction with the board’s regular August meeting.

“It’s a top priority for our district to not only conserve and protect our natural resources, but to also conserve the financial resources available to us,” said TBNRD Manager John Thorburn.

Despite the lower tax asking, Tri-Basin NRD directors are moving forward with projects that will protect the district’s groundwater supply and maintain compliance with state and federal mandates. Directors approved a revised Water Service Agreement with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) for the Platte-Republican Diversion Project. This project, a cooperative effort among Tri-Basin NRD, Lower Republican NRD and CNPPID, will divert flows from CNPPID’s E-65 Canal to the east branch of Turkey Creek in Gosper County. It is intended to help both NRDs maintain adequate groundwater supply for future generations and to help Nebraska maintain compliance with the Republican River Compact. Lower Republican NRD directors also approved the Water Service Agreement at their July meeting.

Tri-Basin NRD directors are also exploring options for recharging groundwater in the Little Blue Basin portion of the district in eastern Kearney County. Directors gave district staff authority to seek proposals to construct a small retention structure on Sand Creek in May Township in Kearney County in response to declining groundwater levels in this area. This check structure would slow the flow of water in Sand Creek, improving groundwater recharge.

Board members also approved three applications for NRD windbreak renovation cost-share and three applications for NSCWP flowmeter cost-share funds.

Tri-Basin NRD’s next Board of Directors meeting will be Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Kearney County Fairgrounds Building in Minden, Nebraska.