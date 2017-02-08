Trichomoniasis Prevalence Drops In Kansas

The incidence of positive trichomoniasis tests in Kansas cowherds has dropped significantly in recent years. Kansas animal health officials recently reported the Kansas State University Diagnostic Laboratory tested 10,000 bulls in 2016 and found one infected herd each in Ellis, Sedgwick and Miami counties. In comparison, more than 40 herds were found to be infected across the state in 2013 and 2014.

“The downward decline in positive cases over the last four years can be attributed to several factors, including extensive outreach and education efforts by veterinarians, enhanced Kansas trichomoniasis movement regulations and an increased oversight and mitigation of positive cases in the state,” said Kansas Deputy Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith.