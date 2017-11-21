Trump Administration Appoints Nancy Johner to Serve as State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Trump Administration recently appointed Nancy Johner as the new State Executive Director (SED) for the USDA Nebraska Farm Service Agency (FSA). Johner will join the Nebraska FSA team on Monday, Nov. 27.

Johner comes to FSA from Pathfinder Support Services, where she has served as chief executive officer since 2014. She has previously served on U.S. Senator Mike Johanns’ staff as deputy chief of staff and state director. From 2006 to 2009, Johner served as Under Secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers.

As SED, Johner will use her leadership experience to oversee FSA programs in a customer-focused manner to ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food supply for consumers.