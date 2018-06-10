Trump Administration Planning USDA Reorganization

The Trump Administration is planning to put together a government reorganizing report that would include shifting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program away from the USDA and into the Department of Health and Human Services.

Several of the proposals in the upcoming report are said to be highly controversial. The SNAP proposal would shrink USDA because the SNAP program is the single largest item in the budget. Other proposals include moving the U.S. Forest Service from USDA to the Interior Department. That would also shrink the size of the USDA because the Forest Service has the largest number of employees in any USDA division.

Yet another proposal included combining the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, which oversees meat, poultry, processed eggs, and catfish, with the inspection activities of the Food and Drug Administration and other agencies. Again, that would shrink the USDA size because FSIS also employs a large staff that inspects meat production on a daily basis.