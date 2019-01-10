class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358262 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Trump Nominates Wheeler to Permanently Head EPA | KRVN Radio

Trump Nominates Wheeler to Permanently Head EPA

BY NAFB | January 10, 2019
Home News Ag Policy
Trump Nominates Wheeler to Permanently Head EPA

President Donald Trump Wednesday formally nominated Andrew Wheeler to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler, who assumed the role of acting EPA administrator following the resignation of Scott Pruitt, has done “a fantastic job,” according to Trump.

The nomination will be considered by the Senate, which narrowly confirmed Wheeler as EPA deputy administrator by a vote 53-45.

Bloomberg News calls Wheeler a politically savvy former energy lobbyist and Republican Senate aide who shares Trump’s approach to environmental regulation. Wheeler said he was “honored and grateful” for the nomination.

President Trump has previously said in November that he would make the nomination of Wheeler. At the time, Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper called the move a positive step for the biofuels industry. He says Wheeler has been more open and transparent in managing the Renewable Fuel Standard.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments