class="single single-post postid-203928 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Trump Picks China Critic to Lead New White House Trade Council | KRVN Radio

Trump Picks China Critic to Lead New White House Trade Council

BY Associated Press | December 22, 2016
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Trump Picks China Critic to Lead New White House Trade Council
PHOTO: ANDREW HARRER/BLOOMBERG NEWS

In another sign that he intends to shake up relations with
China, President-elect Donald Trump has named economist Peter Navarro to lead a newly created White House council on trade.

The University of California-Irvine professor, who advised Trump during the campaign, has sharply criticized China’s economic and military policies in books and videos. In addition to leading the new White House National Trade Council, Navarro will be director of trade and industrial policy.

In a statement, the Trump transition team says the creation of the council “demonstrates the president-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again.”

 

© 2016 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments