Trump Picks China Critic to Lead New White House Trade Council

In another sign that he intends to shake up relations with

China, President-elect Donald Trump has named economist Peter Navarro to lead a newly created White House council on trade.

The University of California-Irvine professor, who advised Trump during the campaign, has sharply criticized China’s economic and military policies in books and videos. In addition to leading the new White House National Trade Council, Navarro will be director of trade and industrial policy.

In a statement, the Trump transition team says the creation of the council “demonstrates the president-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again.”