Trump Talks Tough on Trade at APEC

President Donald Trump’s focus on trade on his Asian trip continued as he arrived in Vietnam for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. “When the United States enters into a trading relationship with other countries or other peoples, we will, from now on, expect that our partners will faithfully follow the rules just like we do,” Trump stated.

“We expect that markets will be open to an equal degree on both sides, and that private industry, not government planners, will direct investment.” He lamented that the opposite has happened for “too long” as the U.S. has opened its economy to others with few conditions. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore,” Trump stated. “I am always going to put America first the same way that I expect all of you in this room to put your countries first.”