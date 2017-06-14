class="post-template-default single single-post postid-242227 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Tyson Foods Employee Among Victims at GOP Baseball Shooting | KRVN Radio

Tyson Foods Employee Among Victims at GOP Baseball Shooting

BY Associated Press | June 14, 2017
Home News Agricultural News
Tyson Foods Employee Among Victims at GOP Baseball Shooting
MGN Image/MSNBC

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.

Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson’s Washington, D.C., office and that he’s worked for the company for more than six years.

He says the company is “deeply concerned” about Mika and his family.

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is one of the world’s largest producers of chicken, beef and pork.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments