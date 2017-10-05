U.S. Ag Groups Want Intervention of GI Review

Farm and food groups want the Trump Administration to address a trade consideration between Mexico and Japan regarding geographical indications.

Japan and Mexico are considering giving exclusive status to various European geographical food and drink names. In a letter to President Trump, the groups say that the European Union is currently negotiating with both nations on lists of protected geographical indications, and “seeks to secure a monopoly on certain common names for meats, cheeses, wines and other beverages, such as parmesan, bologna and vintage.”

The letter was signed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, The U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Wine Institute. Japan and Mexico, which are finalizing new and updated trade agreements with the EU, are closing comment periods on the terms early this month. The groups say they are not opposed to “proper” geographical indications such as ‘Idaho Potatoes.’ However, they say the EU has been aggressively seeking to confiscate generic terms that derive from part of the protected name or are otherwise in common usage, such as ‘parmesan.’