U.S. Chamber Says NAFTA Withdrawal Will Hurt States

Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Texas, and Missouri could all suffer the most severe hits to their economies if President Trump decides to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Politico says the U.S. Chamber of Commerce listed 12 states that it says will be hit hardest by NAFTA withdrawal.

John Murphy, senior vice president of international policy at the Chamber, says it’s ironic that the states hit hardest by withdrawal are those that helped to elect Trump last year. “Those most likely to suffer most would be Midwestern industrial states, heartland farm states, as well as border states like Texas and Arizona, which is ironic because nearly all of them voted to elect President Trump,” he says.

The Chamber analysts looked at data from the American Enterprise Institute and Center for Automotive Research. As an example, the Chamber says withdrawal from NAFTA would impact approximately 366,000 Michigan jobs and the $35 billion worth of exports the state sends to both Canada and Mexico.