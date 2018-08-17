U.S., China, Far Apart in Trade War Talks

A Chinese delegation will travel to the U.S. as part of the ongoing trade war as both sides “remain far apart.” China said Thursday the delegation will meet with U.S. Treasury Undersecretary David Malpass to discuss trade issues.

However, the South China Morning Post reports observers say the talks are unlikely to yield any breakthrough, but could lead to further negotiations aimed at de-escalating the trade war. Malpass has no authority to negotiate with China on trade, but can set up the basic protocol for a possible future round of talks.

The U.S. is due to issue tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods in the next week, with China again vowing to retaliate against the U.S. tariffs. The visit between China and the U.S. is mainly viewed as a means to check and see if future dialogue between the two nations is possible.