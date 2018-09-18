U.S. Continues Demand for Dairy Fix in NAFTA

The United States still demands a dairy fix in the North American Free Trade Agreement, but Canada still wants to protect its dairy industry.

While Canada may be ready to give some concessions on dairy market access, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his allies have strong political motivations to stand firm. A trade lawyer told Politico this week that much of the focus is on Canada’s Class 7 milk, a class created last year that has disrupted trade between the U.S. and Canada.

The trade expert says those talks are “highly technical” and will take days to complete, but suggested an agreement is still possible, “even likely this week.” Talks between the U.S. and Canada are expected to continue with an overall goal to complete the agreement by the end of this month. Mexico officials are also back in Washington, DC to propel the handshake agreement between the U.S. and Mexico forward.