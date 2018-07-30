U.S. Grains Council Hosts 58th Annual Board Of Delegates Meeting In Denver

Denver – Members, delegates and global staff from the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) have gathered in Denver for the organization’s 58th Annual Board of Delegates Meeting, starting Monday and running through Wednesday.

“We gather at this meeting to discuss the dynamic and developing environment for global grains trade as well as demand opportunities for feed grains and their co-products around the world,” said Deb Keller, USGC chairman and farmer from Iowa. “Our goal is always to better understand agriculture’s role in world trade and how to maintain good working relationships with our international trading partners while we explore new export frontiers.”

Ambassador Carla Hills, former U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and now head of a trade-focused consulting firm, will address the group during the first general session on Monday. She will be joined by Zhenglin Wei, counselor for Agricultural, Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China; Dan Pearson, former chairman of the U.S. International Trade Commission; and Erich Kuss, director of USDA’s Agricultural Trade Office in Mexico City. Farmers for Free Trade Executive Director Brian Kuehl will also speak Monday on building the American consensus for trade.

USGC Advisory Teams will also meet on Monday, and commodity sectors will meet on Tuesday, to discuss issues of importance in their areas of focus. Tuesday’s general sessions will highlight the organization’s work in Middle East markets and the growing world market for ethanol. The Council will hold its business meeting on Wednesday.

“Our theme – Friends and Frontiers – is timely, as we discuss how to strengthen relationships with key international trading partners while addressing challenges that have come before agriculture markets in recent months,” Keller said.

“This meeting highlights the critical trade efforts the Council is engaging in around the world as we better understand what must be done to continue building global demand for our products.”

More from the meeting will be available on social media, using the hashtag #grains18.