U.S. Grains Council Statement On Announcement Of New Sugar Suspension Agreement

A statement from U.S. Grains Council (USGC) President and CEO Tom Sleight:

“We are pleased to hear that U.S. and Mexican negotiators have reached a new sugar suspension agreement. This milestone is an important one as we work to maintain our existing, robust trade of U.S. grains and related products while awaiting the beginning of NAFTA modernization negotiations.

“Mexico is a critical market for the U.S. grains industry – the top export destination for U.S. corn last year, the second largest buyer of U.S. distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and an important market for U.S. sorghum and U.S. barley.

“The agreement announced today is part of a necessary foundation for negotiating with our neighbors and customers in good faith while helping to protect our existing duty-free access, high market share and U.S. jobs.”