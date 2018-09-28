U.S., Japan, Agree to Negotiate Trade Agreement

The United States and Japan announced Wednesday the two nations would seek a free trade agreement. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the two nations will soon begin negotiations.

Japan has previously feared a bilateral agreement, and instead urged the U.S. to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Japan is thought to block opening of its agricultural markets to the U.S. through a two-nation pact, and instead opt for TPP.

Following the announcement, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue stated the talks are “welcome news since we know that export income is critical to the financial health of agriculture and is a key contributor to rural prosperity.”

Perdue called Japan an important customer for U.S. farmers and ranchers. Perdue also called the announcement “proof” that President Trump’s approach to trade will “benefit our entire economy, including the agricultural sector.”