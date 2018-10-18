class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341828 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
U.S. Now has 6.5 Million Acres of Organic Certified Land

BY NAFB | October 18, 2018
An organic industry data service says the U.S. now has 6.5 million acres of organic certified land. A report from Mercaris  reveals that, as of August 2018, there are 17,648 U.S. farms certified as compliant with the USDA National Organic Program standards for organic row crop production.

The total represents three percent increase from 2017, or 460 new operations across the country. Total land increased two percent from 6.4 million acres.

States along the East Coast, through the Corn Belt, and through the West reported the largest gains in total certified operations, with the three regions adding a combined 430 certified organic crop operations.

The data company calls the report the only trusted information source on organic farmland statistics because the Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will not be issuing data on organic acreage for 2018.

