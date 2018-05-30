class="post-template-default single single-post postid-314118 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
U.S. to Continue With Trade Action Against China

BY NAFB | May 30, 2018
Despite a potential agreement on trade issues between the U.S. and China, the Trump administration will continue to pursue action against China.

By mid-June, The U.S. is expected to release a list of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a new 25 percent tariff, according to Reuters. The United States will also continue to pursue litigation against China at the World Trade Organization.

China earlier this month agreed to purchase more U.S. agricultural products, and the U.S. said the two had reached a deal for mobile phone manufacturer ZTE to remain in business. However, with nothing finalized, it appears the U.S. will push forward with what it calls “enhanced export controls” related to technology.

The previous announcements eased the scare of a trade war, but President Trump last week said any agreement between the two would need “a different structure,” prompting more trade uncertainty.

