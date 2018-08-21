‘Undeniably Dairy’ Celebration at the 2018 Nebraska State Fair To Feature Conversations with Farmers, Recipe Demonstrations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Nearly 400,000 fairgoers will be able to celebrate “Undeniably Dairy” at the Nebraska State Fair, August 24 through September 3, as Nebraska dairy farmers work to bring dairy to life and share their dairy farm stories, as has been tradition for decades.

“Dairy farmers are proud of their Undeniably Dairy traditions at the Nebraska State Fair,” said Rod Johnson, Midwest Dairy’s farmer relations manager. “Celebrating dairy farmers’ devotion to dairy makes it easy to bring new experiences to the fair. This year we’re excited to welcome Chef Nader Farabod to the demonstration kitchen at Raising Nebraska to serve up several exciting recipes as we partner with the Nebraska Pork Producers. Chef Nader will be demonstrating a Bacon Mac and Cheese, topped with pieces of bacon, a Gourmet Grilled Cheese sandwich and other special dairy and pork recipes.

Visitors to the Raising Nebraska Building will be able to view an informational dairy display and visit with Dairy Ambassadors.

As is tradition, Nebraska’s dairy farmers will again sponsor The Milking Parlor, and this year, in partnership with Sam’s Club, will be passing out cheese sticks to kids during milking demonstrations. Visitors to the Avenue of Breeds will also be able to try their hand in milking Annabelle, a milking demonstration cow.

Midwest Dairy will again partner with Hiland Dairy to offer a milk break to the hundreds of students that visit the fair during the State’s Largest Classroom Monday, August 27; Tuesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 30.

Every year, the Nebraska State Fair celebrates the more than 150 dairy farmers in the state who produce about 163 million gallons of milk each year and contribute to the overall economic impact of Nebraska. To learn more about dairy farming in the Midwest, including Nebraska, visit MidwestDairy.com.